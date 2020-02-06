After recently renewing my subscription I see The Free Press won 13 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Congratulations. The judges suggested with a few extra letters to the editor the editorial page would be the “front runner.” I will try to help.
With the spread of electronic media it is said subscriptions to community newspapers has dwindled. Almost any national news source we want is just a “mouse” click or two away from appearing right before our eyes. So why did I renew?
One answer is clearly stated by Matt Paxton, former president of the National Newspaper Association who is bullish on the future of community newspapers. Paxton said: "No doubt they are always needed and critical...They are the heart of where the trust in news lives." I think Mr. Paxton was referring mostly to local news, local and state politics, and sports.
With my subscription I get The Free Press E-Paper. It is less cumbersome than the paper edition. It allows me to quickly scroll through or bypass articles of no interest to me, including opinion pieces by the likes of national syndicated columnists E.J. Dionne, Jr., Leonard Pitts Jr., and others — even some Our View editorials — with a demonstrated liberal bias on almost everything political.
The “others” include columnists Kathleen Parker, Jonah Goldberg and George Will who consider themselves conservative but are actually Never Trumpers.
As an octogenarian not in a “flat earth mode” my ideology is not likely to change. The editorial board’s probably will not change either. But I think we can tolerate each other. I am satisfied South Central Minnesota still leans politically right of center. Am I in the mainstream here?
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.