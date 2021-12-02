I am concerned that people who have not been vaccinated get hospital beds while people who have a heart condition and other life-threatening conditions cannot find a hospital bed.

This is a problem nationwide and should lead to different admittance practices.

If a person refused to get vaccinated, which endangers the lives of many others, they should not get beds before those who have been vaccinated.

Curt Ericson

Mankato

