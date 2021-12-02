I am concerned that people who have not been vaccinated get hospital beds while people who have a heart condition and other life-threatening conditions cannot find a hospital bed.
This is a problem nationwide and should lead to different admittance practices.
If a person refused to get vaccinated, which endangers the lives of many others, they should not get beds before those who have been vaccinated.
Curt Ericson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.