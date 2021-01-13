I am a former state representative and St. Peter resident.
Every day when I walked into the Minnesota state Capitol as a state representative, I was filled with awe by this magnificent monument to The First Minnesota, the U.S. Regiment which was first to volunteer for service in the American Civil War and whose patriotism and heroism were instrumental in ending that war.
This beautiful building was built to honor the highest values of citizenship in a democracy: Defense of country and the rule of law.
Calls to “storm the Minnesota Capitol” in emulation of the appalling violence in our nation’s Capitol are dangerous. It’s shocking that any newly-sworn legislator would ever support that.
All of us who serve in the People’s House must honor and protect it by using language for peaceful resolution of differences as we work for justice and the common good.
Ruth Johnson
Alexandria
