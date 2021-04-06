As a business manager in Mankato, the news of the vape tax the Minnesota Legislature introduced shows they don’t understand the implications it has on retailers in our state.
The two bills (HF 991 and SF 961) introduced would impose a 35% retail tax on vapor products. I will say, I do not stand for children having access to these types of products. No one wants these products in the hands of children, but these bills are doing more than just that.
Studies have shown when taxes increase, so does the smuggling and illicit sales of these products. Minnesota currently ranks fifth in the number of cigarettes smuggled from outside the state, according to Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
This is before the vape tax is implemented, so imagine what would happen if the Minnesota Legislature went through with this legislation? This tax is a punishment for those who cannot quit smoking cold turkey and are looking for a less harmful alternative.
The Tax Foundation has shown that vape and cigarette taxes are regressive and do more harm than good by punishing low-income Americans, who tend to be smokers, when lawmakers should be working to protect this group.
Our elected officials need to think twice before pushing legislation that harms our retailers and those who are most vulnerable. Again, children should not have access to these products, but we already have those regulations in place. These bills need to be thrown out immediately to prevent further damage before it’s too late.
Sheila Reinhart
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.