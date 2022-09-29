Where are heroes today when our nation needs them most?
History has shown that when would-be dictators — despots — come to ultimate power, they take the world to the brink of disaster. Some of us refuse to follow blindly over the edge of reality.
They are waiting now, as in the past, for brave leaders to rise up and lead us back from that edge. The mangled truth will eventually be corrected and revealed. It will take more than one leader with courage to stand with the dedication and convictions to rally us.
If those brave persons do not stand up, come forward, we will have to learn all over again the harsh lessons of World War I, World War II, the Holocaust and now, the mass burials in the woods of Ukraine. It is time now, if there are any brave leaders in our Congress, to stand up, identify yourselves, come forward with like-minded persons.
We are begging you to shed partisanship for the time and lead us into a future for our children and all of humanity.
Michael L. Smith
Kasota
