What times we live in. The evangelical Christians who support Donald Trump have had to swallow a whale of moral and ethical concerns. All of this for supposedly one main goal: To make abortion illegal.
They thought that Ronald Reagan and the two Bushes had only paid them lip service. In Trump they saw their big chance.
Previously Trump was a supporter of Hilary Clinton and pro abortion. In 2015, suddenly, he opposed both, but what a person to carry water for the evangelicals.
Trump was exposed as a serial sexual predator and an adulterer. In the Access Hollywood tape, Trump clearly stated his attitudes toward women.
Awkwardly trying to curry religious favor, he once referred to Second Corinthians as “Corinthians Two.” In a famous photo op, Trump held a bible upside down, gripping it as if it were a hot potato. What would Trump know about the bible? He doesn’t read books; he cooks them, the Trump organization books that is.
Trump University turned out to be a fraud. The charitable Trump Foundation had Trump as its only beneficiary. His mishandling of the COVID pandemic cost as many as 200,000 American lives, according to some medical experts.
His reckless use of unsecured communications and government documents is further evidence of his unfitness for office. Time and time again Trump has proven himself to be nothing more than a self-centered grifter.
Now evangelical Christians have to ask themselves if an overwhelmingly conservative Supreme Court and the overturning of Roe v. Wade are enough for them to continue to support a twice impeached and a likely to be convicted felon.
Don Strasser
Mankato
