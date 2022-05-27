The world is in jeopardy. A massive shortage of grain caused by the pandemic, climate change, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to famine and political unrest in dozens of countries.
Inflation is high and only getting worse, leading families to struggle to make ends meet. White supremacist violence like in Buffalo is on the rise.
Millions of Americans are willing to throw away democracy and give Donald Trump the presidency due to an unproven conspiracy theory that the election was rigged. Add in the eventual overturning of Roe v. Wade and the United States, along with the rest of the world, is headed for danger and chaos.
While our country and the rest of the world burns I see campaign ads using terms like "Socialism" and "Critical Race Theory." We debate bathroom usage by trans people while our world crumbles.
Hey politicians, deal with the real problems. Feed the babies, lower inflation, restore the supply chain, and accept that Donald Trump lost the election. Because he did! By 8 million votes!
Skip the scare words and realize that America is on the brink of collapse unless we deal with the actual issues. Stop tweeting attacks, get off the talk shows and actually do the job you were elected to do.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
