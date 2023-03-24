Congratulations to DFL leadership in St. Paul for having the courage to include a budget target to jump start paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employees.
Too often new mothers and fathers are forced back to work too soon after the birth of a new baby because they cannot afford to take the time off to be with their newborn. Those are frustrating, heart-wrenching, disruptive situations for too many young families.
We can do better.
Likewise, many family members are faced with a draconian choice of staying home to care for a loved one without any compensation — putting a huge economic burden on their family — or not taking time off from work at critical situations for their families.
We can do better.
Currently, a small business employer may want to provide paid family and medical leave but are unable due to the cost. The statewide paid family and medical leave approach supported by the DFL will spread the cost widely allowing small businesses to provide a similar benefit to large employers.
Minnesota has a long-term challenge in growing our labor force. A family-friendly workplace is one of the best ways to achieve that. When parents and caregivers are denied paid leave, too often they leave the workforce to care for their families in times of need. Many workers will find Minnesota an attractive place to relocate because they can count on paid family and medical leave.
We have all heard politicians express their support for families. Now is the time to walk the talk and strengthen families by creating paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employees.
Clark Johnson
North Mankato
