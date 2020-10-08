An open letter to the person(s) who stole the Biden/Harris sign from my lawn, and their fellow Republicans.
To the former, thank you. Thank you for exposing yourself as the sort of petty lowlifes that Trump so readily stands behind. I will be heading down to our local DFL office to pick up another sign and make a donation in your (dis)honor.
This money will go toward kicking that provably corrupt, traitorous, racist, and bigoted scumbag out of the White House, flipping the Senate, and giving the boot to all the nepotists in positions of power so we can finally start driving people like you out of the woodwork like the vermin you are.
To the latter who still believe in the Reagan-era Republican ideals of true democracy, decency, diplomacy, smaller government, and allowing businesses to succeed (or fail) on their own merits, yours is the party that has transformed our country from a world leader in economy, innovation, and human decency to an oligarchy and international laughingstock.
It’s time to get your party in order, and that starts with removing the head. It’s also your responsibility to seek out, condemn, and shut down those in your party who are racists, bigots, and pro-fascists emboldened by Trump’s words and deeds to drag our country into a resemblance of pre-war Germany.
It may gall you to vote for Biden and his fellow candidates this year, but you’ll help bring decency back to our country, and we will gladly welcome you to come back swinging in future elections with candidates who genuinely represent your morals and values.
Sam Alderman
St. Peter
