I am someone whose future includes earning a master of social work to work with adolescents. As a community member with trade and college education relationships, I feel it is essential to discuss the importance of trade jobs versus the forced idea that a college education is best. There must be discussions at homes that trade jobs can be just as successful and a better fit for some young adults.
Unfortunately, the opportunity for college is not available to many in low-income families in the United States. MinnPost.com provided information on how Minnesota lawmakers have created the Youth Skills program and Workforce scholarships to help enhance youth participation and opportunity within the trade field in “How Legislature is Trying to Get Young Minnesotans into High-Demand Jobs.”
Many trade/labor jobs such as electricians, welders and linemen can make a great amount of money with apprenticeships and journeyman experience. This is equivalent to the average time of a bachelor degree making the same amount or more money. This needs to be emphasized. Bachelor’s degrees often put people in a great amount of debt compared to the pricing of journeyman programs. NPR discusses this in their article “High-Paying Trade Jobs Sit Empty, While High School Grads Line Up For University” where they highlight the branding issue and give resources for information on job success and availability.
Countries rely on trade market jobs to function and be prosperous. It is a disservice not to bring awareness to people of the work opportunities that could bring success to many American lives. Trade jobs are currently in high demand. With a larger trade workforce, the economy would rise, and give promise of work that a college degree does not always offer.
Neve Patterson
Mankato
