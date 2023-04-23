Homelessness is rooted in poverty and lost lives, but the Reagan budget cuts of the early 1980s made homelessness a matter of federal policy. The Reagan Administration sharply increased homelessness nationwide by cutting housing vouchers for the poor.
Needless to say, they left the mansion subsidy in place. Combined with a variety of other factors, we are now left with severe housing disparities.
During the late 1980s, I visited or stayed at various shelters as a Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless board member. I remember sleeping on the floor the night before a meeting at a rural shelter, an enormous ranch home on a lonely road. The elderly male residents kept chickens and maintained a large garden.
I remember going through a lunch line in a Duluth shelter, accompanied by staff from Minnesota Housing. We had spent the morning in meetings. Those state employees impressed me more than any I’d ever met. They were intelligent, compassionate and committed people with a deep understanding of housing issues. But unfortunately, they have never been given the resources to address affordable housing needs.
At that time, I worked directly with homeless families — I would see them recover from whatever had shaken up their lives and then move on. Most of the people I knew said they only needed a livable-wage job. Most found successful work lives and benefitted from the strength of our regional economy.
During the first twenty years of the great unhousing — from 1980 to 2000 — I studied the issue of homelessness. I watched the numbers of people experiencing homelessness grow, level off, and rise again, depending on the economy and local labor markets.
Those of us looking at housing policy from the bottom up saw two eras. The first was a wave of new shelters responding to the Reagan cuts. Then came transitional housing. As we entered the next two decades — the early 2000s until now — funding was directed toward permanent supportive housing. So, we built permanent supportive housing.
Throughout these decades, most shelters turned people away for lack of space. Transitional housing programs for homeless people — particularly families — always have a waiting list. Permanent supportive housing units are vastly inadequate compared to the need. The most extended waiting lists are for vouchers to assist families with rent — the vouchers the Reagan Administration substantially cut over 40 years ago.
After moving to Minnesota in 1985, my closest friends were the homeless people I met while volunteering at the shelter. They trained as shelter volunteers, looked for jobs in a challenging economy, and kept me company while making the rounds during my shifts.
I had no idea I would come to know many hundreds of people experiencing homelessness— maybe thousands. And I would never have guessed there would be homeless encampments in the Metro area years later. This has gone on for too long.
The current legislative session is one of the most important in the history of Minnesota. There are one-time resources to alleviate many problems and public issues confronting Minnesotans from all walks of life.
I hope the Legislature sets aside one-time funding for new shelters. After forty years, homelessness is as persistent as ever — even during a full-employment economy.
These shelter funds should be flexible after a specified number of years. New shelters today may need to be transitional housing a decade from now — if things go well and we reduce homelessness. But now we need shelter space.
The Minnesota House set aside capital funding for new shelters during the current session. Now we must ask the Minnesota Senate to follow their lead — match the commitment of the Minnesota House to build or acquire new shelters where needed in Minnesota.
If we solve homelessness over the coming decade, we can convert all shelters into affordable housing programs. Nonprofit developers have been retrofitting housing to meet changing needs for decades — we are pretty good at it across the state.
For too long, we provided inadequate resources to state agencies addressing homelessness. As a result, we have short-changed our communities as they look for solutions to the need for more affordable housing. And we have betrayed low-income families and individuals by focusing federal housing resources on high-end homeowners.
The Legislature must use some of the available one-time funds to address a problem we have ignored for far too long. We need more shelters for the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in Minnesota.
Keith Luebke co-directed the Welcome Inn during the late 1980s, was executive director of Partners for Affordable Housing from 1997 to 2006 and was director of the Multi-County Housing Authority for four years. He is currently retired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.