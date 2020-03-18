In the Feb. 12 issue of The Free Press it was reported that more than 2,400 fetuses were found at the home of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer.
Some 2,246 sets of preserved fetal remains were found stacked floor to ceiling in his garage. 165 more were found in the trunk of a car he owned. Does this shock?
Well, abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide in 2019. The abortion numbers show over 42 million abortions. The number is incomprehensible.
God is not mocked or deceived. You can not support abortion and hope to deceive God for a time. It's been written in his book of life.
Planned Parenthood performed 345,000 abortions in 2019. Now, Planned Parenthood plans to spend $45 million in support of pro-choice candidates in the 2020 election. They said they are comfortable with every democratic candidate.
In response, the Students for Life of America, say the democrats then funnel $616 million in taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood. Sounds like a quid pro quo to me. Its time to end taxpayer supported abortion.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
