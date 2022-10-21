When we citizens walk into the voting booth Nov. 8, we will not find Donald John Trump's name on the ballot. However, his fingerprints and influence are all over the Republican side of the sheet. The formerly Grand Old Party has become the Denier Party.
They deny his election defeat in 2020 despite all evidence to the contrary including 61 court defeats, many of which were presided over by Trump-appointed judges. And had you dared to watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearings you would have seen testimony by recently loyal Trump White House appointees which destroyed all claims of election fraud.
These once Trumpian stalwarts included Bill Barr, Bill Stepien, Chris Krebs, Jeff Rosen, Jeff Donahue, Ken Cucinelli, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sara Mathews. Look it up. To call their testimony under oath fake news is to delude oneself.
The Denier Party denials also target:
• Climate change. Have you followed the disasters lately?
• Reproductive rights, relegating women to back alley medicine.
• Voting rights to negate non-existent fraud.
• Reasonable majority supported gun laws which would help to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.
And don't even get me started on their silence on the real "stop the steal" — Trump's theft of top secret government documents while claiming, "They are mine."
Most of the candidates from what was once the party of Honest Abe have this time around gulped Trump's Kool-Aid — fear of "the base."
When you step into the voting booth, where will your loyalties lie? To your conscience and country or to the manipulator, the narcissist, the liar in chief and his agents who have lost their backbone.
Sometimes it takes courage to face the truth, ladies and gentlemen.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
