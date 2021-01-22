It is time for our elected politicians to agree on the power given to one man. Pass some legislation to limit the powers of the president of the United States.
If half of the voters are bound by the ideas of one man, he has too much power, regardless of what party he represents.
One president can hardly wait to get elected so he can undo what his rival did.
Wake up, America. Democrats and Republicans, come together to limit the president's power.
Greg Schmidt
North Mankato
