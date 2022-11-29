Mankato, we've been scammed.
Since mid-summer, Mankato has been paying higher gas prices than many cities in Minnesota — and many of those near us.
When my husband and I returned from a trip to South Dakota at the end of June, gas in Worthington and Windom was 30 cents cheaper per gallon than in Mankato. Then a few weeks later, we drove to Morris and found that all along the way — in towns smaller than Mankato — gas was 30 to 40 cents cheaper per gallon than in Mankato.
Mankato continues to have significantly higher gas prices and for no apparent reason. Two weeks ago, St. Peter was 72 cents per gallon lower than Mankato. On Monday, St. Peter gas was 85 cents per gallon cheaper than Mankato.
People, we need to protest. I believe that Kwik Trip leads the price setting, with other stations following to be the same or a few cents less. Please protest this gas gouging that is happening in Mankato.
Connie Haugen
North Mankato
