This letter follows the article written by Joe Spartz "Why record deficits matter." I wish to add some additional information regarding our country's financial condition.
The source of this information also is: www.usdebtclock.org and virtually all the Debt Clock source of information is the federal government itself (not Republicans or Democrats).
At this time, the U.S. national debt is in excess of $28 trillion, or $84,966 per citizen; per taxpayer $223,893 (see upper left corner of Debt Clock). In addition, there is additional debt for unfunded mandates (Social Security and Medicare) located at the lower right corner of the Debt Clock showing the liability of just under $160 trillion, or $484,016 per citizen; and after applying the ratio concerning each taxpayer, the result is $1,275,425 per taxpayer.
So, each taxpayer needs to pay today $1,499,318 in order to remove the debt and unfunded mandates; and our country will no longer be in the red.
One may want to contact our congressmen and women here in Minnesota and elsewhere.
C. Andrew Johnson
Mankato
