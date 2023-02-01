Finally, we are getting a park on Lake Hallett; but what kind of park?
I am a member of the Lake Hallett Association.
Lake Hallett was the cleanest lake in Southern Minnesota up to 2005. Unfortunately, the city of St. Peter has been piping billions of gallons of storm water into Lake Hallett since the 1990s. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency listed it as on the tipping point for being impaired (polluted where the lake's water quality is no longer safe for human health or for aquatic life).
Despite decades of warnings from the MPCA, the Department of Natural Resources, scientists from the University of Minnesota, the Lake Hallett Association and others, the city has not taken action.
Blue green algae blooms are more common and can be toxic. Exposure sickens humans and kills many dogs every year.
The MPCA cannot stop this because St. Peter is "grandfathered in" to using the lake for storm water. If the city of St. Peter continues to do nothing, this lake will become a public nuisance and health hazard and our children will pay to clean it up.
It is not too late. MPCA documents water clarity was 1.49 feet above the average for this area in 2021.
Right now there are millions of dollars available for water quality in Minnesota, largely due to the Clean Water Land and Legacy act of 2008.
We need your help. Contact your City Council representatives and or write a letter to the editor.
This problem can only be resolved with community input. Tell your Lake Hallett story. Why is this lake important to you? Speak up for our community lake.
Trudi Olmanson
St. Peter
