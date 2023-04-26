Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions continue through most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 803.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Tuesday was 803.6 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&