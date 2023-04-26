Ah, finally I have found relief. There are now enough Republicans to handle the thoughts and prayers for victims of mass shootings so that others of us can concentrate our efforts toward something that might actually stop the killing of people who knock on the wrong door, or mis-dribble their basketball into a neighbor's yard or attend a birthday party or a church service.
With others taking care of the thoughts and prayers, we can concentrate on efforts that might actually save innocent lives such as electing legislators who will tell the NRA to "take a hike — I don't want your money."
I want murderous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. And don't give me that Second Amendment bull. Are you willing to be in charge of that "well regulated" militia with their unregulated AR15s?"
Gene Biewen
Mankato
