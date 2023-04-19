PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are toxic, man-made chemicals that are in hundreds of everyday items including cookware, clothing, children’s toys, furniture, personal care products, food wrappers and many others.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, these forever chemicals are highly dangerous even in small amounts, are nearly impossible to break down and are found in our food, drinking water and environment.
Studies have shown that exposure to PFAS can lead to an increased risk of certain cancers, a weakened immune system, reproductive and fertility issues, increased risk of obesity, and developmental complications in children.
As a lifelong Minnesota resident, I am concerned about the effects that PFAS are having on our communities, families, environment and the serious health issues that PFAS pose. There are currently a few different bills in the Minnesota Legislature this session aiming to prevent these toxic chemicals from ending up in our everyday products, water supply and food. The PFAS in Certain Products Prohibition (HF1000/SF834) and the Prohibition of PFAS in Firefighting Foam (HF742/SF776) are two bills currently part of the joint Environment and Climate ominous bill being passed through the House and Senate this session.
I encourage everyone to contact their representatives to voice their support for these bills. Our health and the health of our first responders deserve to be advocated for and prioritized.
Zhanna Dunagan
Mankato
