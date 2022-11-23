I had just shopped at Artistry Cove in Old Town Mankato and bought some unique handmade stocking stuffers for my family.
So, I was curious to read Edie Schmierbach's opinion column, "Tis the Season to Buy Crafts." What I got from that column was an affirmation of how lucky I am to have financial flexibility to shop for fun. I get to buy unique items at boutique stores that add spice to life and bring personal joy to my friends and family.
But, so many in our communities are struggling to just meet their basic needs for food, shelter, and clothing. We have some great local charities that are doing amazing things to bridge the gaps, but they need more people to help them.
This holiday season, I encourage those of us who can to shop from a charity needs list. Meeting basic needs can be joyful, too.
Terry Gardner
Janesville
