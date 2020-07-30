To my fellow residents of Minnesota House District 16B: You know Paul Torkelson.
He is our tenacious state representative. He listens to constituents, perseveres on key issues and is true to his word. Torkelson is the endorsed Republican candidate, winning the endorsement by a landslide.
The confidence shown by those delegates affirms that he deserves your vote in the Aug. 11 primary election. Whether it’s via the ballot box or the mail box, please make your vote count.
Torkelson has received renewed endorsements from Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. If history holds true, there are many more endorsements to follow.
His hard work at the capitol has supported important investments in water quality, flood control and transportation, including Highway 14.
If you care about agriculture and rural vitality, if you care about the sanctity of life, if you care about your Constitutional rights as an American, if you care about winning in November, cast your primary ballot for Torkelson.
Mary Bartz
Sleepy Eye
