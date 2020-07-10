I am a former Mankato resident. It is always nice to come back to my old hometown. The new city is amazing, the old city is fascinating.
My wife and I made a recent trip to the Key City where a member of the Twilight Garden Club took us on a tour of the grounds at the Hubbard House. What a fascinating place.
As a school boy I remember touring the old house. Now the volunteers have made the site into a most attractive spot for visitors.
I hope that local residents would get as much joy from a visit as we did.
Norman Teigen
Hopkins
