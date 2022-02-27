I was born in 1970 and grew up during the dying of the Soviet dictatorship and its loss of control over now independent countries like Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
I’ve watched democracy — however flawed — spread throughout Eastern Europe. During this same time, Vladimir Putin joined the KGB in 1975 and watched his empire collapse as he rose through the ranks to ultimately become the totalitarian dictator of Russia.
Russia is a country with a bloated military and a fairly small and weak economy. Russia’s economy is ranked 11th in the world. In contrast, California’s economy would be fifth in the world if it were an independent country.
Putin has taken years to weaken our country’s response by manipulating our leadership from within. To be clear, to not support the independence of Ukraine is anathema to our country’s interests and history of supporting democracy.
Donald Trump has come out praising Putin as he attempts to conquer through force, more territory for his weak economy. Trump recently stated several things in response to Putin’s moves including, “this is genius,” “the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen,” “you’ve got to say that is pretty savvy.”
Donald J. Trump is a traitor to the United States and its interests.
Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state has recently said about Putin: “I have enormous respect for him,” and “He’s a very talented statesman.”
Pompeo is a traitor to the United States and our interests.
Can any of you imagine Ronald Reagan making such laudatory statements about a Soviet leader? Are you still comfortable supporting these traitors? Putin hopes you will. Democracy hopes you don’t.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
