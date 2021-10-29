Several days after I was exposed to COVID-19, the symptoms began to set in. First, I lost my sense of taste and smell, and then I developed some mild flu-like symptoms.
Bizarrely, a few weeks after my initial exposure to the virus, the back of my neck started feeling really sore. I came down with a fever, back pain, and an uncomfortable headache. I went to the hospital and my doctors discovered I had a blood clot in my lung.
After several days of inconclusive tests, the doctors finally discovered that I had something called MIS-C, a rare autoimmune response to COVID-19. Basically, my immune system went into overdrive, and organs throughout my body had become inflamed. To make matters worse, MIS-C led to further complications, including my recent diagnosis of POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), PVC (premature ventricular contractions) and ventricular contractions, which involves weekly hospital visits.
These days, I’m feeling better, but I’m still not 100 percent. I am only 19 years old, and I have so much life ahead of me. I would hate to have to live with the symptoms of COVID-19 for the rest of my life.
Continued research needs to happen for patients like me to know I won’t end up back in the hospital. Research into COVID and treatments for those with long-haul symptoms are imperative. We must make sure that our leaders in Washington continue to fight for research and innovation.
That includes opposing policies like Medicare negotiations that could restrict the development and access to new treatments.
Rachael Busch
Mankato
