I think a lot of us sense that something has become deeply wrong with our society. Politics are the most obvious place for this to be seen.
In 2016, we elected by far the most incompetent president of the United States ever. Trump is also selfish, vengeful and a con man who's only ideology is what he can do for himself by manipulating others into fulfilling his needs. But perhaps more a more simple way to look at it is that he is severely sick — his personality lacks key components of a normal, healthy human. And that is massively dangerous on many levels.
Thankfully, the voters rejected Trump in 2020, but nearly half of our citizens stand by this shell of a man. In a two-party nation, one has gone off the rails of common sense, good-faith, serving the people and accepting majority rule when their ideas (or lack thereof) prove unpopular. Yet, half our citizens fail to rebuke this. What message does this send to our children?
Which brings me to where I started this letter. There are bad signs about our values outside of politics, where you'd never expect them. Every time I walk past the 100-plus-years-old cottonwood tree felled in front of Bridges School, I think about the casual nature of the decision. I think of the thousands of children who played on its roots. I think about how the tree was healthy yet the decision was made secretively and then when it proved unpopular, defended with half-truths rather than apology. Such arrogance before nature. A terrible lesson to the children who grow around the stump.
Andrew Judkins
North Mankato
