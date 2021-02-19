Mr. Bob Jentges' letter, published Wednesday, misses the point.
Procedure and “proper process” is important, but the impeachment trial was far more serious. The Senate handled the trial in a fair and transparent way. It educated the public to the truth of the matter.
Donald Trump clearly violated his oath of office by the incitement of an insurrection by a violent mob of his followers. They stormed the U.S. Capitol to overthrow our government; none other than a violent coup d’état.
In addition, 43 Republicans showed no backbone to the obvious truth of Trump’s guilt. They are more fearful of Trump’s misguided cult members than their loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and their oath of office.
We certainly are in troubled times, but we must face the truth, accept it, heal, and move on to work together to solve the pressing problems of our country.
James S. Stenson
St. Peter
