Doug Bengtson's Feb. 12 letter to the editor said, in part, "....We tell our children (to) act like a grown person then we see a person we are supposed to respect act like this."
He was referring to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. Bengston forgot to point out President Trump's behavior of not shaking Pelosi's hand at the start his speech.
By the way, I think, instead of tearing up her hard copy of the speech, she should have returned it to the president and said, "Sorry I don't have time to read fiction."
Kent Wilson Jones
Lake Crystal
