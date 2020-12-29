I did not vote for President Donald Trump, but I think I can understand how letter writer Fred Lenz feels about the strong negativity directed towards Trump.
The people who voted for Trump may “feel a mission to protect their families and culture from an expansive, shifting group of outsiders,” outsiders who are “immigrants, supposed welfare cheats, athletes who knelt during the national anthem, and more broadly, non-Americans and nonwhites.”
And of course, Trump supporters apparently detest the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.
The quote above is from a book review by Jessica T. Mathews in the January/February issue of Foreign Affairs. The book is by John R. Hibbing, entitled "The Securitarian Personality: What Really Motivates Trump’s Base and Why It Matters for the Post-Trump Era."
As we move into the Biden Administration, keep in mind that the Trump base will not necessarily go away.
James S. Stenson
St. Peter
