Seeing Tom Maertens spew his anti-Trump vitriol on the Opinion page of The Free Press is nothing new or unexpected. What was new in his opinion piece April 10 — “Trump presidency turns deadly” — was the depths to which he sunk in order to vent his hatred of the president. It was a dishonest, disgusting diatribe.
Space limitations prevent me from refuting Tom Maerten’s half-truths, omissions and accusations one by one; suffice it to say that there was no mention of Trump’s China travel ban — or the WHO’s opposition of it — or the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating the virus.
And, the president did not call COVID-19 a hoax. What he did say was that the politicizing of the virus by the Democrats is “their new hoax.” The video evidence is easily found. Obviously, Tom Maertens would rather cast Trump in the worst possible light than speak the truth.
The money quote and centerpiece of his rant, however, is this gem: “The slack-jawed Trump cult cheers his every ignorant, mendacious statement, and the slobbering pseudo-religious sycophants lay hands on him and proclaim him a man of God…”
Not only is this a telling bit of smug, self-righteous elitism, on par with Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables,” it’s also a chance for Tom Maertens to reiterate his seething contempt for people of faith.
In Tom Maertens’ world, you’re either on the right side — with the "smart" people — or you’re a knuckle-dragging Neanderthal. There is no middle ground; no polite disagreement on substantive issues.
There is no way you’re going to get a thoughtful, reasonable, rational evaluation of the president’s efforts from this dogmatic zealot.
Timothy P. Maertens
Mankato
