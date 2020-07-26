I am not a very political person, but I got a good belly laugh from Kurt Schroeder's characterization: "Liberals make decisions and policy based on emotions. Conservatives make decisions and policy based on reason, logic and common sense."
So it was this reason, logic and common sense that got us a sleezy entertainer best known for shady business deals, serial adultery and smug bully manner to be president of the USA?
Why nominate a person with no political, military or diplomatic experience? Perhaps it was the reason, logic and common sense of "money talks."
In the past four years to all reports this "leader" has displayed ignorance of basic government principles, resisted learning, ignored advisors, vents his emotions (i.e. tantrums) on Twitter and seems to enjoy denigrating and/or firing those who disagree with him.
Is this the best of the Grand Old Party of reason, logic and common sense can offer? If so, give me the "emotional" basic humanity of leaders who try to solve rather than escalate problems.
Susan Erickson
Eagle Lake
