A year ago insurrectionists, encouraged by ex-president Donald Trump, attempted a violent overthrow of the government. The congressional committee investigating this attack upon democracy now has evidence that not only did Trump participate in the planning of the attack, he sat watching the crime unfold on television and yet, for three hours, he did nothing.
His party’s congressional leader, Kevin McCarthy, his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and his daughter, Ivanka, all implored him to call off his criminal mob. He did nothing; just continued to watch TV — which is pretty much all he did throughout his four years in office when he was not playing golf.
The politically illiterate, still determined to destroy our democratic form of government, have been quick to blame President Joe Biden for not curing all the country’s ills in his first year in office. He did indeed vow to kill the coronavirus. Difficult to accomplish, however, when the Trumpists refuse to get vaccinated.
Statistics from early December show that fewer than 10% of adult Democrats were unvaccinated compared to 40% of Republicans. The unvaxxed now fill hospitals.
The accomplishments of the Biden administration have been remarkable.
The American Rescue Plan helped jump-start the economy, which then grew by 6% for the year — the highest in over 50 years.
On his first day in office President Biden took steps to rebuild the relationships with allies around the world that had been damaged by the bluster, threats and ineptitude of his predecessor.
The President has focused on alliances, such as NATO, rather than military threats to achieve foreign policy goals.
Considering the mess he inherited from Trump, considered by presidential historians to be one of the three worst presidents in American history, President Biden has indeed done a job worthy of praise.
Howard and Nicole Haugh
Mankato
