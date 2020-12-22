We have a president that from the beginning of the year has downplayed the significance of the COVID-19 virus.
“We have only 13 cases and that will soon go to zero”, “We have it all under control”, “It will go away by Easter”, “It will magically disappear”. On and on he went lying to the American public.
He staged many large events where masks were not worn, even in defiance of state regulations for the wearing of masks which resulted in more people getting infected. He ignored the advice and recommendations of scientist and medical experts in the field of viruses. A few months ago we learned from an interview that was recorded in early February in which Trump stated he knew how dangerous this virus was and how it was spread. Trump has not expressed any empathy or concern for the families of the over 300,000 people that have died from the virus. Instead he spent a lot of his time golfing.
In Trump’s oath of office he swore to protect the people of the United States. Instead he chose to do nothing to help protect the people. It appears to me that his actions during this past year meet the definition of negligent homicide. If charged, Trump would most likely pardon himself.
Larry D. Taylor
St Peter
