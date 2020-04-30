This is in response to Don Strasser's letter saying Trump wasted time and people died as a result.
Trump has proven to be a good leader. Yes, he has made some mistakes — but who wouldn't, dealing with this situation? It requires a lot of flying by the seat of the pants.
Obviously, he did not "clearly waste at least one and one half months."
He banned China travel on Jan. 1 and was criticized by the left.
The first death in the United States did not occur until Feb. 29. No reason to do anything in February.
Trump issued "do not travel" on March 1; Trump blocks most visitors from Europe on March 11; Trump declares national emergency on March 13; I could go on and on.
I see nothing wrong with his actions. Using 20 20 hind sight, yes, I can see some things he could have done better.
The U.S. death to case ratio is very good compared to other countries. Only Germany has a lower death-to-case ratio. We got bad information from China and World Health Organization. Had they been more forthcoming, we could have done a better job here in the United States.
The supply of critical health equipment was exhausted during the H1N1 epidemic in 2009 and was never replenished.
Trump is very candid about what they are doing about the epidemic with his daily press briefings. Of course you and the left complain about it. However if he did not have daily press briefings, you would complain about that.
You and the left use this as a political platform when you should be joining forces with the right and fight this war.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
