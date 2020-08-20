Trump’s speech in Mankato Monday showcased an angry bully threatening that unless he gets re-elected the country will go to pieces. He took credit for everything good in America even though his boasts don’t match reality. His “me” centered harangue peppered blame with name calling. He alone spoke, using hate-filled threats.
In contrast, that night the Democratic Convention opened centering around “We the people.” Dozens expressed hope for the American future aided by the presidency of Joe Biden. Young and old; Democrats, Republicans and Independents; former presidential hopefuls; COVID-19 survivors and those mourning COVID deaths supported him.
We have a choice this November between Trump’s “me, the government” and Biden’s “we the people.” I’ll vote for Biden because the government of one will never be an honest democracy. To help Biden regain the soul of our democracy we also need to elect people like Tina Smith and Dan Feehan.
We must return to a government of honest people working together for the good of all. Why have we allowed the rich to get richer as the poor are left behind? The chaotic vortex of one man dictating on whim, dismantling checks and balances, must end.
For the sake of our planet, our country, a peaceful world: let’s elect Biden to enable the best of us to lead all of us to a united state of America.
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
