What motivates Donald Trump? Ego and money.
Nothing like an early presidential entry. Presto, campaign donations continue to feed the growing coffer.
This con artist with no agenda for We The People laughs all the way to the vault.
Herschel Walker saw in his campaign the 90-10 money split, with 90 percent going to Trump.
Wake up America. This guy — as Bill Barr, John Bolton, Michael Cohen and many others have said — has neither the intellect or temperament for the presidency.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
