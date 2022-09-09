Where is the outrage? Donald Trump takes countless classified documents from the White House to his Florida resort, refuses to relinquish possession, then claims he’s being persecuted when a judge authorizes an FBI search — a search that confirmed the theft, misuse and improper storage of top secret documents.
“Top secret” refers to documents the release of which could cause “exceptionally grave danger to U. S. security” through, among other ways, the compromise of agents or other extremely fragile sources throughout the world.
Photos taken by the FBI show top secret documents scattered on the floor at Mar-A-Lago. The MAGA crowd first screamed that they had been “planted” by the FBI. This claim was undercut by Trump himself who said, in effect, “No, I didn’t spread them on the floor. I always kept them in my office.”
Not only incredibly inept, but incredibly stupid and, it appears, incredibly criminal. There are numerous examples of the consequences that followed something as simple as mishandling classified documents. Asia Janay Lavarello, a Department of Defense employee who in June 2020 was writing a thesis on classified documents, took documents to her hotel room to work on while she was on an overseas assignment. They were not carried in a secure diplomatic pouch, a breach that resulted in a prison sentence for her.
I served three years with the U. S. Navy in an intelligence-gathering facility in the Far East in the 1960s. Because of the nature of what we did, I and every other officer and most of the enlisted men in the command held top secret security clearances.
The rules for handling, viewing and transporting top secret documents have always been strict and uncompromising. When carrying classified material from one location to another I was required to be armed. Everyone who held a security clearance was reminded of draconian consequences for breaches of security. Others — such as Asia Janay Lavarello — who have been far less careless with classified material than Trump has, in recent years, served lengthy prison terms.
Trump deserves no less.
Howard F. Haugh
Mankato
