Donald Trump’s racial, ethnic and religious bigotry is extreme and indisputable. He discriminated against blacks in renting properties in the 1970s, sweepingly demonized Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, cast mostly-Hispanic migrant caravans as invaders, trashed Haiti and African nations as “s***hole countries,” assaulted the impartiality of a judge (American-born, to Mexican immigrant parents), said “I think Islam hates us,” proposed categorically banning Muslims from entering the U.S., and lied that “thousands and thousands” of New Jersey Muslims cheered the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Far worse, Trump now demonstrates he’s a full-on fascist. Political scientist Lawrence Britt identifies 14 defining characteristics of fascism.
Powerful, continuing nationalism? Check — and Trump’s cultists will dictate everyone’s response to the national anthem (NFL players protesting racism? Suck it up).
Disdain for human rights? Check — Trump has cozied with and admired murderous dictators worldwide: Assad, Erdogan, Orban, Duterte, Putin.
Identifying enemies and scapegoats? Check — Muslims, Mexican immigrants (not only “illegals,” either), journalists, Obama, scientists and experts.
Glamorizing the military? Check — Denied his military parade, Trump now threatens to flood cities with troops even though violent protests have subsided.
Rampant sexism? Check — No documentation needed.
Controlled mass media? Half-check — Trump cast journalists as “enemies of the American people” and sought to loosen libel laws.
Intertwining religion (here, the “Christian” Right) and government? Check — Trump thuggishly bulldozed aside peaceful protestors with tear gas and rubber bullets to make way for his obscene Bible stunt, awing his evangelical “Christian” cultists.
Disdain for intellectuals and the arts? Check — Raging hatred of “elites”; proposing zero-budgeting the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
That’s nine of fourteen — see others at website.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
