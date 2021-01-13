Congress must impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.
Yes, the timeline is tight, but fomenting a violent overthrow of the government clearly meets the constitutional requirement of high crimes and misdemeanors.
Congress must not wait. And we must hold Congress accountable to their oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Second, U.S. representatives Jim Hagedorn and Michelle Fischbach violated their oath to the Constitution by trying to overthrow legal Electoral College votes. Their devotion is clearly to Trump, not a commitment to their office or their constituents.
They must resign or be expelled by the U.S. House following Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution.
Finally, state representatives Susan Akland and Jeremy Munson violated their oaths by attending and participating in the "Storm the Capitol" rally in Minnesota Jan. 6. “Storm the Capitol” clearly states their purpose even though they failed (thankfully) to inspire any deadly action.
The United States deserves better. Minnesota deserves better. Congress must act. Trump, Hagedorn, Fischbach, Munson, and Akland must go.
Dan Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
