Here in rural Minnesota, we know that we survive hard times and thrive by banding together and helping our neighbors.
Yet, President Donald Trump visited Bemidji recently to lie about conditions in Minneapolis, denigrate Democrats who have the audacity to challenge his gross mismanagement of the coronavirus that has killed 200,000 Americans and spew the most xenophobic, racist rhetoric heard in a presidential campaign in modern history.
Trump is using these ideas to divide rather than unite us so he can hold onto power. In Bemidji, Trump crowed that Minnesota had “good genes” and bemoaned that our state is a safe space for refugees.
“Good genes” is a racist dog whistle to Nordic-descent Minnesotans, designed to create panic amongst the state’s white population that Black and brown people deserve the right to live well in Minnesota — an indigenous Dakota word that translates to “clear blue water.”
That Bemidji lies between the Red Lake and Leech Lake Ojibwe communities meant nothing to Jim Hagedorn, the District 1 congressman mired in a growing ethics scandal, who stood behind Trump and smiled in approval at his racism.
Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan — the South Korean-born GOP chairperson who is the first Asian American to serve that post — has so far refused to acknowledge the race-baiting inherent in Trump’s comments.
Trump and Hagedorn’s vile vision of Minnesota looks nothing like the values that our Minnesota shares. Our Minnesota rejects Republican fearmongering; cherishes diversity of citizens and of thought; works towards resources shared by all; and embraces our differences so that we can move Minnesota, and the United States, into a brighter, more just, more equitable future.
Misti Nicole Harper
St. Peter
