The drumbeat of “Trump lies” is a stark example of hypocrisy.
There are two standards for lying, acceptable and otherwise. Joe Biden makes up claims of being arrested while trying to see the anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela. During a presidential primary debate in 2007, Biden revealed that he had been “shot at” while visiting Iraq. When records conflicted with his account, he later changed his story.
While on the campaign trail, Biden repeatedly moved crowds with a war story that the Washington Post stated “never happened.” And the plagiarist could not express original thoughts of his own, so deceitfully taking from others has been a way of life for Biden, forcing him to abandon previous presidential ambitions. Lying for the right reason is perfectly fine, so long as you have the right agenda.
So along comes a non-politician, who believes in doing what he says. He claimed he would rebuild our economy, protect us from terrible international trade deals, bring back decent jobs, rebuild our military and restore confidence in our American way of life. He did it, quickly. No lie.
So don’t lecture me about the “honest” politician you are supporting. I’ll support a businessman whose actions are consistent with his claims.
Mike Langer
St. Peter
