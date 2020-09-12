Trump’s campaign for re-election will follow much of what he used in 2016: Fear and lies.
We have a president who claims he is for law and order who not only violates federal and state laws himself but encourages other to do also with his rhetoric, leading to attacks on peaceful protesters and individuals by extremist, white separatist and anti-Semitic groups.
These types of attacks have greatly increased during the four years under his presidency. He has constantly been calling people derogatory names, disparaging women and attacking different ethic groups. He even calls military personnel who have died, been wounded or prisoners of war nothing but “losers and suckers.”
He wants us to believe we will only be safe with him as president. We have become more unsafe with Trump in office.
Trump has been documented with lying to the American people thousands of time since elected. Just look at all his lies since the first of the year about the COVID-19 virus. It has resulted in nearly 200,000 deaths and millions of lost jobs due to his total incompetence and lack of leadership.
He is recorded on tape last February stating he knew how dangerous this virus was but chose to lie month after month to the people he was sworn to protect.
Yet, Trump says he has no responsibility for what has happened.
Trump has followed closely in his father’s footsteps with a total lack of empathy, constant lying, indifference to right or wrong, lack of interest in the rights of others and a sexist attitude towards women.
These are all symptoms of a sociopath. Money and power are the only things that are important to him. The man is without any moral or faith values.
Larry Taylor
St. Peter
