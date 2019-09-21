"Only I can fix it," Trump boasted as he campaigned for the presidency. Let's see what he has done.
He approved a tax bill that favored the rich, including himself, but the effect on national economic growth was "meh."
The self-proclaimed business genius promised 4% to 6% economic growth. Where are all the industries and jobs that were going to move back to the United States? Trump blew up an opportunity to get an infrastructure bill from Congress that would have created millions of jobs. Now we are concerned about a possible recession.
Trump has quite successfully exploited American racism and xenophobia by demonizing people of color, especially immigrants desperately seeking asylum or economic survival. He has channeled his supporters' unrealistic fears that immigrants will take away jobs from whites and get benefits they don't deserve. He has drawn upon our worst fantasies to justify his draconian and unbelievably cruel immigration policies.
Congressional Republicans are either silent or agree with Trump because they know the demographic tide is running toward a more diversified population which will vote increasingly Democratic.
Trump's "only I can fix it" approach to international relations has resulted in North Korea continuing to test short range missiles and to withhold vital information on its nuclear program.
Tearing up the Iranian nuclear deal has led to a more dangerous crisis in the Middle East. Trump's top-down dealings have lessened the chances for progress in Afghanistan. His impulsive tariff battles with China have hurt American farmers and consumers. Even the replacement for NAFTA lacks worker protection and adequate safeguards for the environment.
Meanwhile Trump taints and corrupts everything and everyone in his administration.
Don Strasser
Mankato
