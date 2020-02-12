With the impeachment process ending in predictable fashion, the president has predictably expressed outrage that it was even considered. This is consistent with his apparent belief that he has never been wrong.
Pundits have pointed out many erroneous statements that he has made, but he hardly ever acknowledges them, much less make a correction.
Rather, he snaps back at those who oppose him. He surrounds himself with people who agree with him. A dissenter is not tolerated for long.
Apparently he has never heard that the only people who are never wrong are those who do nothing and say nothing.
James A. Booker
Mankato
