President Trump was told by the National Intelligence Agency in early January about the severe threat and impact the coronavirus would have on the U.S. if we did not take steps to prevent a huge outbreak.
On Jan. 22, Trump was asked if he was worried about a pandemic. His response ”Not at all. We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming from China and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
Feb 26: Commenting on the country's first reported cases, Trump said “We’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we will be at just one or two people over the next short period of time.”
Feb 27: Trump said “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28: Trump accused the news media of hysteria and unfair criticism of his response. “It’s all a hoax.”
March 7: When Trump was asked about the virus: “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job."
March 18: Trump asserted that he had long seen the pandemic coming. “I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”
He said everything should be over by Easter. It will not.
Trump said he accepts “no responsibility” for the lack of testing kits. The CDC and the FDA said that no priority was given to develop these by the White House because Trump kept discounting the treat of a pandemic.
Trumps keeps saying he is doing a phenomenal job.
This country is going through a horrific time with far worse consequences due to the total incompetence by Trump. But what should we have expected from the same person that has put his company through six corporate bankruptcies, who people claim were caused by his “recklessness and inability to manage”.
Larry Taylor
St. Peter
