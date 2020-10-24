Some will say this is setting the bar too low, however, my hope is we can elect a decent human being as our next president.
This would be a wonderful contrast to the current narcissistic, lying, bullying, lazy, womanizing, spiteful, divisive and sleazy jerk we have in Trump. We should be embarrassed to have a leader like Trump.
In 2016 many good people voted for Trump. I like to think that many voted for him because they could not stand Hillary and they felt the awesome responsibility of the office would inspire Trump to act “presidentially.”
I do not presume to know how to define “acting presidentially,” however, I am dead certain we never saw a hint of it emanate from Trump in the past four years.
This leaves us with Trump’s base that voted for him in 2016 and will again. I am sure that many of these folks are good people and caring parents. Most good parents would be heartbroken if their children were continually lying and bullying others or if their kids were lazy cheaters, always blaming someone else for their own failures.
They would be repulsed and outraged if their sons or sons-in-law were spending time with strippers while their daughters, or daughters-in-law, were in the maternity ward.
In addition to being a despicable person, Donald Trump is an incompetent president. His botching of the handling of the coronavirus is tragic.
Joe Biden appears to be a good person. Although some polls find Biden leading, I share the feelings of one of my sons, an ardent Minnesota Vikings’ fan. He says he has the same feeling in his stomach now that he has at halftime when the Vikings are leading by a field goal or less.
Philip J. Murphy
Madelia
