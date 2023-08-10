I am writing in response to Don Strasser's letter published July 11, "Evangelicals, stop supporting grifter."
I'm an 80-year-old Bible-believing Christian. My grandparents on both sides trusted Christ as their savior and came to America from Germany with very few possessions. I am a product of this.
Those of us who are Christians love America, and we want what is best for America.
It is so sad to see America destroyed from within by people who want socialism and communism. We are thinking about what it will be like for our children and grandchildren.
You accuse us of one main goal, which is making abortion illegal. Well, abortion is murder, according to the Bible. You claim Trump killed 200,000 people in his mishandling of COVID. How many did the Democrats kill in abortion and their handling of that?
You say you can't believe that evangelists support Trump because he is so immoral. He is a sinner just like everyone else. We all can be saved by accepting Jesus as our savior and changing our ways.
We don't look at his personality, but by what he did and can do for our country. We elected a president, not a preacher.
As Christians, we don't dwell on hate. God wants us to look at the good in all people.
America is not the America that I grew up in. It has slipped a long ways downhill toward socialism.
What we have in there now running our country is pure evil.
Kenneth Hoffman
Mankato
