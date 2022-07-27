Having recently watched the 8th and "last" Jan. 6 committee congressional hearing, I had a thought. Much of the testimony centered on dear Donald Trump's inaction during the 187 minutes of insurrection at the Capitol.
I believe that sells DJT short, if that is possible. He was in no way inactive. He was in his dining room, where he does some of his best work, watching television. What is more American than that?
And it was not just any show. It was his favorite, very personal, production. Better even than The Apprentice. It was Fox News showing the mob attacking the Capitol — to stymie the constitutionally authorized certification process.
His Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, no longer standing down, were there in force joined by "ordinary" citizens like Steven Ayres who bought in early to Trump's lies about voter fraud and only months later admitted to feeling taken in and testifying against his messiah.
Trump had summoned them to Washington, D.C., riled them up to "fight," sent them to the capitol knowing they were weaponized.
They were inside now and in control. He had orchestrated this scenario and wanted to be the maestro waving the baton.
Is there anything that Trump would not do to retain power. He did not do nothing.
He watched and he gloated until the authorities finally took control. Only then did he send his mob home with words of praise of how special they are.
He is a loser and cannot abide it. He lurks still with his lies and threats and his millions of buyers in. He is wounded, but as long as he has the support of most of the Republican Party and, regrettably, other true or deluded believers, he is still very dangerous to our vulnerable democracy.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
