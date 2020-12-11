Did you know? The earth is flat. Elvis and JFK are alive and well and living together in Havana. Chuck Yaeger never broke the sound barrier and man never set foot on the moon. I knew it!
Our Le Sueur High School basketball team was not the best squad to ever set foot on the hardwood, but our record would have been a lot better had we not been robbed by the scorekeepers — three times. They kept adding up the scores wrong and all these years later I still want a recount. Whadda ya mean I need proof?
News flash. Donald Trump lost the election — by a lot. Time to get over it and move on. Please.
Tom Conroy
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.