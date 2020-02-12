Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Becoming increasingly windy with intermittent snow showers. Morning high of 32F with temps falling sharply to near 10. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around -15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.