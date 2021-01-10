Will Jan. 6, 2021, become known as the day the Civil War ended?
On June 2, 1865, the war only paused. The southern leaders went home to preserve their valor in Southern minds, hearts and monuments. While slaves were freed, they weren’t accepted as equals.
The Black Lives Matter exposed the continuing inequality. Our 2020 census will show the white majority again decreasing, exasperating white supremacists.
Our current president’s escape from reality triggered the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the government. The Republicans who backed him must be held accountable. Donald J. Trump must be declared unfit for office immediately.
He must not be allowed to use presidential powers to suit his agenda, mislabeled “Make America Great Again,” to accomplish his and his followers' goal: “Make America White Again.”
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.